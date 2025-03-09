King buys £3 million home next to Camilla’s country retreat amid privacy fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has bought a £3 million home next to his wife’s country retreat in a “pragmatic solution” amid fears it would be sold and turned into a wedding venue.

Camilla bought Ray Mill House in the village of Lacock, Wiltshire, in 1995 and still uses the countryside mansion to spend quality time with her family.

But the Mail on Sunday reported the King stepped in over concerns the neighbouring property, the Old Mill, was about to be sold.

In recent years, the Old Mill had undergone development by the previous owner, Phil Clayton.

There was local opposition when Mr Clayton converted a former garage on the grounds into a holiday apartment known as Pear Tree Loft.

He was granted planning permission to use the outbuilding as a holiday let in February 2022 by Wiltshire Council and since then, the one-bed apartment has been listed on Airbnb and Booking.com for £157 a night.

The Old Mill was last sold in 2017 for £675,000.

An undated listing brochure for an estate agent, which ceased trading in 2020, described the Old Mill as “set in the most idyllic position with breathtaking views of the river Avon and surrounding countryside. This enviable position offers great potential with low head water turbines providing an income, set within approximately two acres”.

The house, which had been listed for £1.25 million, was then said to be “in need of some updating”.

It was said to have four bedrooms, two en suite bathrooms, a large “unconverted” room, two other bathrooms, three reception rooms, a kitchen and a cloakroom.

It is understood that Charles bought the property, which shares a private lane with Ray Mill House, using private funds.

A royal source told the Mail on Sunday: “The new arrangement is a pragmatic solution, being both a sound financial investment and a way of maintaining Her Majesty’s privacy, protection and continued enjoyment of her much-loved home, without any public funds being used.

“I know how grateful and relieved she is, not least given all the additional stresses and anxieties of the past year,” the source added, in an apparent reference to her husband’s cancer diagnosis.

Camilla bought Ray Mill House for £850,000 after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles.

In 2009, the Queen, then the Duchess of Cornwall, was granted permission to do some work of her own when she wanted to extend her country mansion to create space for her grandchildren to stay.

The extension included a new attic staircase at the 27-acre property.