Harold Wilson’s former press secretary Joe Haines dies aged 97

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Haines, Harold Wilson’s former press secretary, has died aged 97, the Labour Party said.

“Lifelong Labour supporter” Mr Haines died at his home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on Wednesday, the party confirmed.

He served two spells as press secretary to the then-Labour prime minister Mr Wilson in the late 1960s and mid-1970s.

A fast and brilliant writer with an acerbic tongue, he won a reputation for toughness and loyalty in equal measure Labour Party statement on the death of Joe Haines

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds and Tony Blair adviser Alastair Campbell were among those paying tribute.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Joe Haines, who served as press secretary to Harold Wilson, died today at his home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

“Joe, who was 97, had two spells as press secretary to the former Labour prime minister in the late ’60s and mid-70s, becoming one of his most trusted advisers.”

Mr Haines was described as “fiercely proud of his working-class background” and also worked as a journalist and commentator before and after his time in politics.

Last year, at the age of 96, Mr Haines claimed that Mr Wilson had confessed to an affair with his deputy press secretary, Janet Hewlett-Davies, during his final year in Downing Street.

Mr Haines said in an interview with The Times that he was told of the “love match” by both Mr Wilson and Ms Hewlett-Davies, who was some 22 years the prime minister’s junior.

He said the affair had “increased (Mr Wilson’s) morale in the last two years or so before he retired”, adding that Ms Hewlett-Davies had “died nursing a secret which never leaked from Downing Street, the most notorious leaky building in Britain”.

Mr Thomas-Symonds described Mr Haines as “one of the great characters of 20th-century Labour governments”, while Mr Campbell said he had been a “huge support” both in his journalism career and during his years as a spin doctor at Number 10.

Mr Campbell added of Mr Haines: “He was a superb tabloid writer and had a great mind, with acute political judgment. He could be grouchy but he had a great heart too.”

The Labour statement added: “The son of a Rotherhithe docker who died when Joe was two, he was raised by his mother, a hospital cleaner. He left school at 11 and started his newspaper career as a copyboy at the Glasgow Bulletin at the age of 14.

“But it was as a political correspondent that he came into his own. He was covering politics for The Sun pre-Rupert Murdoch when Wilson asked him to be his press secretary.

“A fast and brilliant writer with an acerbic tongue, he won a reputation for toughness and loyalty in equal measure.

“After Wilson left office, Joe wrote a controversial best-seller about his time in politics, The Politics Of Power.

“He later joined the Daily Mirror, rising to become group political editor, assistant editor and a non-executive director under Robert Maxwell and wrote his authorised biography.

Mr Haines offered advice privately to the Labour Party and leaders during his retirement, the spokesman said.

“He was pre-deceased by his wife Rene, and they had no children.

“Though Joe had been struggling with physical illness for some time, requiring three trips to hospital for dialysis every week, and had also lost his sight, he remained mentally alert to the end.

“He spent Christmas and New Year on a cruise of the Iberian peninsula and recently held a 97th birthday party – he was born January 29 1928 – and insisted on dying at home, where he was looked after by carers.”

Mr Haines worked for newspapers in Parliament from 1964 before becoming deputy press secretary and then chief press secretary to Mr Wilson in 1969.

He also served in a similar position while Mr Wilson was leader of the opposition, and returned as press secretary in the mid-1970s when Mr Wilson was back in Number 10.