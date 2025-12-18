William and Kate share new Christmas family photo featuring a grinning Prince Louis
Featuring n Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new family photograph which features on their Christmas card this year.
The image, released on Kensington Palace’s social media, shows William and Kate sitting on the grass amid spring daffodils with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Charlotte is resting her head on her father’s shoulder and holding onto his arm, while a relaxed Louis is leaning back sitting between William’s legs and showing a gap for his two front teeth. Kate also has her arm around George.
The post reads: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”
It was taken by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April.
