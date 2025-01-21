Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WHSmith is set to close many of its branches in 2025, following from a slate of closures last year. Most of the outgoing locations can be found on UK highstreets, as the retailer moves to open new stores in more profitable locations.

Bosses previously announced they would be shutting 20 stores annually from 2023 to 2026. However, they also plan to open 90 stores over the same period, focusing on locations like airports, railways stations and motorway service stations.

The British retailer currently has over 1,100 stores in the UK, with just over half of these found in ‘travel locations.’ In the US, it has 320 locations, with plans to open new stores in aiports in Denver, Dallas and Washington.

It’s not such good news for shoppers in places like North West, South West or Wales, however, as 17 more UK locations are due to shut across the country this year.

Here’s a full map of WHSmith closures to expect in 2025:

There are set to be three closures in the North West of England, matched by three in Wales. It is the East of England that sees the most closures however, with four stores shutting up shop across the region, while Bournemouth is set to lose two.

So far, closures have only been announced up until May, and it is unknown if more will come later in 2025. Three closures come on the same day – 15 February – while five are set to close in April.

The stores join a long list of retail locations that have left UK high streets in recent years. A total of 13,479 stores permanently closed last year, up 28 per cent from 2023. Closures from big name retailers like Homebase, The Body Shop, Carpetright and Ted Baker all continue to leave gaps on the high street, with more closures looking likely to come in 2025.

Here’s the full list of closures and the last day you can visit your store: