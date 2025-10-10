Hundreds gather after extremely rare bird spotted in England for first time in 34 years
The unusual visitor, a relative of the UK's native swift species and typically found in East Asia and Australia
A rare white-throated needletail has made an extraordinary appearance at a Yorkshire nature reserve, marking the first time the bird has been seen in England in 34 years.
The unusual visitor, a relative of the UK's native swift species and typically found in East Asia and Australia, was sighted at Yorkshire Water's Tophill Low Nature Reserve in East Yorkshire.
This marks the first English sighting since 1991, and only the second recorded instance in Yorkshire, following an earlier appearance near Ferrybridge in 1985, according to the company.
Richard Hampshire, lead nature reserve adviser, said the bird was first spotted by visitors to the reserve, Mandy Gregory and Ray Maddison, on Wednesday afternoon, adding they were “at first unsure of what it was, with its long sabre-shaped wings and bullet-shaped body”.
“They brought the images to me in the warden base and we quickly realised it was a very special and rare visitor for the UK.
“We got the news out on social media and became inundated with messages and calls. We had about 50 people turn up to the reserve within the hour,” he said.
It is “probably the second-rarest bird to appear in 60 years at Tophill Low”, after an Amur falcon was seen in 2008, he said.
The reserve, which is home to otters, barn owls, kingfishers, bitterns and grass snakes, was also visited last year by a pair of blue-winged teal – a species native to North America.
The white-throated needletail was also spotted at RSPB Bempton Cliffs in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on Wednesday evening, where hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of it.