White storks to return to London for first time in 600 years

White storks are set to return to London for the first time in six centuries as part of a landmark rewilding effort.

The birds, once native to Britain but wiped out in the 1400s, are to be released at Eastbrookend Country Park in Dagenham from October 2026, where it is hoped they will establish a breeding colony.

The project will make the park the second site in the UK where the public can witness the reintroduction of these long‑absent birds.

White storks were completely extinct in Britain by the 15th century due to a combination of habitat loss – such as draining wetlands and agricultural changes – over-hunting, as they were eaten at medieval banquets, and latterly they also faced persecution when they became symbols of rebellion during the English Civil War and were deliberately targeted.

Following their 600-year absence from the country, they were first reintroduced from Polish stock as part of a major rewilding project at the Knepp estate in West Sussex in 2016, with the first chicks hatching in 2020.

As well as the new population of storks, Eastbrookend Country Park is also set for beavers to be released in 2027 – they will be the second group to be released in the capital amid a national reintroduction programme that has returned beavers to Britain following a 400-year absence.

open image in gallery Taking stork of the situation: the iconic tall birds at Knepp in West Sussex where they were first reintroduced in 2016 ( Getty Images )

The introduction of the two iconic species follows extensive work to restore and expand wetland habitat through a partnership between the London Wildlife Trust and the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, and supported by the mayor of London.

According to the trust, the project is designed to increase local biodiversity while also improving access to nature, enabling outdoor learning, and creating opportunities for growth.

The trust said a purpose-built aviary will house the storks, whose chicks will eventually be released to help establish a new breeding population in the area.

“The large nests of storks provide valuable habitats for smaller birds, and their natural feeding behaviours can support ecosystem health,” they said.

The following year, the beavers will be released into a publicly accessible enclosure where they will have access to two lakes. As renowned “ecosystem engineers”, beavers have an extraordinary ability to reshape their surroundings, creating rich wetland habitats that support a wide variety of wildlife. These include wetland plants, invertebrates, birds, bats, fish and various small mammals.

open image in gallery Stork contrast: the native species was eradicated partly after becoming a symbol of rebellion during the civil war ( Alamy/PA )

Sam Davenport, director of nature recovery at London Wildlife Trust, said he hoped the reintroduction of storks and beavers would help “us all to imagine an ambitious future for nature recovery in the capital”.

“It will inspire communities to connect with nature and landowners to create more wetland habitats, in turn, benefiting other species,” he said.

Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Dominic Twomey, said: “This is a brilliant achievement for our borough and a real win for our residents. The return of beavers and the reintroduction of white storks to Eastbrookend Country Park will transform how people experience nature in Barking and Dagenham. It’s about more than wildlife – it’s about giving families, schools, and community groups the chance to be part of something inspiring and hopeful.”

Mete Coban, London’s deputy mayor for environment and energy, said: “Reintroducing white storks and beavers to the capital complements our work to transform neighbourhoods and improve London’s green and blue spaces. Access to nature is a social justice issue and we want to ensure all Londoners can experience the brilliant green spaces and wildlife in this city.”