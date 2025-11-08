Harry and Meghan donate to charities amid ‘growing US hunger crisis’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made emergency donations to support communities affected by the “growing hunger crisis” in the United States.

The US food aid programme has faced weeks of uncertainty as the White House reduced its funding during what is now the longest government shutdown in American history.

Its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (Snap) assists about one in eight Americans – 42 million people.

Harry and Meghan listed six partners they are making emergency donations to through their Archewell Foundation, including one that transfers cash to families hit hardest by the federal Snap cuts.

The Archewell Foundation said: “In a moment when families across the United States are struggling to put food on the table, Prince Harry and Meghan have been supporting local communities affected by the growing hunger crisis and assisting local partners providing meals and relief to those most in need.

“Now, as the crisis deepens and millions of Americans face food insecurity, they are bolstering those efforts at a larger scale — mobilising support through their non-profit organization, The Archewell Foundation, to help meet this moment.

“Across the country, food banks and community organisations are working tirelessly to fill the gap, and stepping up to meet the need.”

Recipients include Project Angel Food, which delivers grocery food gift cards to clients impacted by the Snap reductions.

The Sussexes are also supporting Lift to help families most impacted by the same cuts by transferring them cash for essentials such as food, rent and childcare.

They have donated to Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, which delivers meals and groceries to families in the Central Coast, as well as Our Big Kitchen LA in their work to prepare and distribute freshly cooked meals.

Food Forward, which recovers fresh produce from local farms and wholesalers to feed communities, has also received Archewell funds, as have pay-what-you-can farms run by Alma Backyard Farms.