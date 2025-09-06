White City fire: 100 firefighters tackle blaze at nine-storey former BBC building in west London
The fire is affecting the top floors of the Helios Building which includes a restaurant and an unknown number of flats
About 100 firefighters are battling a blaze in a nine-storey building in London’s White City, which is believed to be the former home of the BBC.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 15 fire engines were in attendance at the building on Wood Lane.
The fire is affecting floors towards the top of the building, which include a restaurant and an area of external decking and ducting, while an unknown number of flats have also potentially been affected.
LFB and the Metropolitan Police are working to evacuate nearby buildings as a precaution with a rest centre being set up for those who had to leave their homes.
According to footage from the scene shared by LFB, the fire appears to be affecting the Helios Building at Television Centre, which was the home of the broadcaster until 2012.
The website for the Helios Building says it currently accommodates 162 homes, along with a gym and a 47-bedroom hotel.
Wood Lane is closed to traffic and people are advised to avoid the area.
The brigade said first reports of the fire were received just after 3am and crews from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations were mobilised to the scene.
Two 32-metre turntable ladders are being deployed as water towers to help extinguish the fire from height.
The cause of the fire is not known.
