In Pictures: It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together

Heavy snowfall has brought out the ploughs and gritters but also provided ideal conditions for sledging and the sculpting of snowmen.

A woman pulls along two children on a sledge by snowmen at Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Heavy snowfall has caused traffic disruption although conditions were perfect for other less wheel-dependent forms of transport, notably sledges.

Gritters and snow ploughs were in evidence along the North Yorkshire coastline between Whitby and Scarborough as workers cleared paths for vehicles stranded in the white stuff.

Dog walkers and others took to the white-dusted beaches while it was the perfect moment for parents and children to speed down the slopes on sledges or indulge in the other seasonal pursuit of finishing off a freshly constructed snowperson by adding a carrot for a nose.

