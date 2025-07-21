Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters have taken to the sea in Weymouth over the sudden removal of the “beloved” floating sea rafts – which had been in place for over 80 years – over health and safety concerns.

The town council removed the two platforms due to safety concerns around blind spots to the RNLI lifeguards on duty, but the move has been accused of being a “cost-cutting measure”.

Local residents have taken to the waters to protest against their removal and demand their return as soon as possible.

Jade O’Brien, who launched a petition to the council, said: “For over 40 years the rafts have stood in these waters, providing safe recreation and cherished experiences for generations.

open image in gallery Locals have staged a protest and have called for the rafts to be returned ( Weymouth Town Council )

“Weymouth town council decided to remove these beloved rafts, citing safety concerns of blind spots to the lifeguard on duty.

“However, incidents have been rare, and Greenhill Beach has consistently maintained a strong safety record. It doesn’t make sense.”

She continued: “The rafts not only signify leisure but are integral to our community. They encourage children to exercise, learn to swim, and develop water confidence.

“By removing them, we are not only subtracting an element of enjoyment but also diminishing the vitality of Greenhill Beach.”

Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition to restore the rafts, while the council have denied it forms part of a cost-cutting move.

In a statement on their website, they said that the council had been informed on 10 July that RNLI would not include a platform or pontoon as part of their primary or secondary areas of operation, and so the rafts would not be considered as part of their immediate responsibilities.

This was due to them creating a “blind spot for the lifeguards which operate from the beach and therefore pose a risk to members of the public”.

As a result, the council’s insurance providers confirmed they were unable to offer cover in the event of claim for incident or accident.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We remain committed to trying to find a way to get the rafts returned to Greenhill Beach. To do this we will continue to work with our partners and take advice on how we can achieve this.

“Our goal is to get the rafts back out in the sea as soon as possible, whilst ensuring that the council’s legal health and safety obligations are met.”