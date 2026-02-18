First-of-its-kind Wetherspoon pub weeks away from opening
The new pub will also be open to the local community as well as students and staff
The UK’s first university-owned Wetherspoons pub is set to open in May. Named the Sir Ronald Wates, the new bar will be located on the University of Surrey’s Guildford campus.
Unlike existing Wetherspoons at Newcastle (Luther’s Bar) and Hull (Sanctuary Bar), which are student union-run, this will be university-managed.
The University of Birmingham’s Guild of Students is also planning a May opening for its own branch.
Under the model, Surrey University will set staffing, prices, and licensing, with the pub chain providing franchisor guidance.
University of Surrey chief operating officer Will Davies said: “We wanted to give our community a pub-style venue that could offer genuine value for money alongside quality.
“Wetherspoons’ model means students can get a full breakfast for less than £5. The Wetherspoon franchise gives us their pricing power and supply chain efficiency whilst allowing us to offer a great experience for our students and staff.”
The new pub will also be open to the local community as well as students and staff.
It will operate in the Wates House building on the campus, and takes its name from a building firm boss whose family funded the original building.
Staff working in the Wates House bar that closed in December for refurbishment have been retained, the university said.
John Hutson, Wetherspoons’ chief executive, said: “We are delighted that a Wetherspoon pub is to open at the University of Surrey.
“We are confident that it will prove popular with students as well as members of the public and be a great addition for the university.”
The news comes as the British pub chain recently opened its first mainland European establishment at Alicante airport in Spain.
The pub, named the Castell de Santa Barbera, is situated in the departures area and aims to offer UK holidaymakers a taste of Britain before their journey home.
Trading seven days a week from 6am to 9pm, Alicante’s menu will include many meals available in Wetherspoon pubs in the UK, such as breakfast dishes, burgers and pizzas, but will also offer special dishes inspired by the local area, like garlic prawns, Spanish omelettes and broken eggs.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks