Wetherspoon price rises: How much each drink is going up from today

Prices will be increasing at all JD Wetherspoon locations across the UK today as pub bosses say impacts from Labour’s Autumn Budget continue to negatively affect the industry.

The prices of many popular drinks at the chain will increase by 15p, while meal deals will go up by 30p.

This means fan favourites like Guinness, Sharp’s Doom Bar, Bulmers Cider and Gordon’s Gin are all set to cost customers more from now on. However, many other popular drinks will remain the same price.

Pub boss Sir Tim Martin said: "Wetherspoon has always tried to remain as competitive as possible. We hope that our prices will still be reasonable in spite of these increases.’’

The changes follow warnings from the outspoken industry figure said that changes made by Labour in October would force his business to raise prices. Speaking in November, Mr Martin said: “Cost inflation, which had jumped to elevated levels in 2022, slowly abated in the following two years, but has now jumped substantially again following the Budget.”

“All hospitality businesses, we believe, plan to increase prices, as a result,” he added. In January, Young’s CEO Simon Dodd said his chain would be increasing prices by 20p to offset the costs associated with Labour’s Budget.

Here’s a snapshot of the new prices you can expect at your local Wetherspoon pub:

Wetherspoon has also shared a list of drinks that will not see a price increase this week:

Bud Light

Budweiser

Carlsberg

Carling

Coors

Corona Extra

Innis & Gunn lager

Leffe

Poretti

Shipyard

Stella Artois

Punk IPA

Tennent’s

Ruddles Bitter

Worthington’s Creamflow

Stowford Press cider

Bells Whiskey

Au Vodka

Draught Pepsi

Draught lemonade

The news comes after Sir Tim – who was a vocal supporter of Brexit in 2016 – revealed that Wetherspoon is considering opening locations abroad in some of the UK’s favourite holiday destinations.

The pub boss told The Sun: “We are looking at it. We think there are probably 100 to 200 franchise partnerships in the UK. Now it's a question of going abroad and it's a possibility.”