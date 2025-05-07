Wetherspoons plans to open even more pubs after toasting sunny weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Wetherspoon forecasts a "reasonable" full-year outcome despite rising staff costs, boosted by recent sales figures attributed to favourable weather conditions.

The pub chain, operating 795 locations across the UK, reported a 5.6 per cent increase in like-for-like sales during the 13 weeks leading up to April 27th. Year-to-date, comparable sales have risen by 5.1 per cent.

It now plans to open up in new sites.

Chairman Tim Martin acknowledged the impact of good weather on recent trading, but expressed optimism for the financial year's results.

He said: “Bearing in mind that recent trading has been helped by favourable weather, the company anticipates a reasonable outcome for the financial year, notwithstanding previously reported wage and tax increases of approximately £1.2 million per week.”

According to The Sun the company is planning pubs in six new locations. These are:

Douglas, Isle of Man - May 14

Fulham, SW London - June 17

Kenilworth, Warwickshire - July 30

Tooley Street, London Bridge - August 28

Basildon, Essex - September 23

Merchant Square, Paddington - late summer

This follows earlier warnings from the group regarding a £60 million surge in labour costs from April onwards, due to increases in both employers' national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

open image in gallery Custoemrs enjoy a drink in the sunshine at JD Wetherspoon’s Royal Victoria Pavilion ( PA Archive )

Mr Martin has cautioned over the impact of the surging wage bill and in January called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to cut pub food taxes before the jump in costs linked to last October’s Budget.

Wetherspoon said total sales in its most recent quarter were up by a more muted 5 per cent and by 4 per cent year to date as it sold off seven venues.

Mr Martin said the group was also investing in new staff facilities across 520 pubs, with 49 in the current financial year, including new staff rooms and changing rooms at a cost of around £100,000 per site.

He added the chain was trialling a new gourmet burger deal, which he said has “proved extremely popular”.