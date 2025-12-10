King joins top clerics from across UK and Middle East for Advent service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has joined senior Christian clerics from the UK and Middle East for an Advent service celebrating “light, hope and, above all, the peace of this season”.

Charles attended the service at Westminster Abbey where the congregation was drawn from churches across the country to mark the run-up to Christmas.

In a foreword to the official order of service, the King, who is a committed Anglican Christian, said: “It is a great joy to gather with you in the most glorious setting of Westminster Abbey as we celebrate the light, hope and, above all, the peace of this season of Advent.

“This period is one of preparation, of readying ourselves and looking forward to the wonder of Christ’s birth.

“Today, we gather for prayer, reflection and music, and to celebrate the Good News in which all Christians rejoice: those around us, and those in areas where it is not easy to live out one’s faith.

“I am so pleased to be joined by church leaders from across the UK and Middle East, leaders of other faiths, charity representatives, and so many of you who contribute to your communities in myriad ways.”

When he was the Prince of Wales, Charles would traditionally visit communities of Armenian Christians, Greek Orthodox and others in December to spend time with them ahead of Christmas.