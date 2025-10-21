Talks on Balkans ‘return hubs’ for failed asylum seekers ongoing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Western Balkans nations have stressed that they will not host “return hubs” for failed asylum seekers ahead of a summit with Sir Keir Starmer.

Talks are set to continue with countries in the region about potentially acting as third countries to process those who have not been granted asylum in the UK before they are deported, it is understood.

But no deals are expected to be announced at the summit at which the Prime Minister will host the six leaders as the UK seeks to agree further measures to bring down the number of migrants arriving illegally.

At an event at Chatham House on Tuesday, Albanian prime minister Edi Rama repeated his earlier rejection of such an agreement.

“When it comes to the to the hubs, or whatever they are called, I’ve said it, and I repeat – never in Albania,” he said.

Montenegro’s prime minister Milojko Spajic said his country was not part of the Western Balkans smuggling route because the railway infrastructure is not developed enough.

“Montenegro is not part of the migrant routes through the Balkans,” he said.

Mr Rama asked him if he would host a hub if the UK built railways in his country, to which he replied: “We definitely accept it, if they would invest 10 billion euros into building railways.”

The UK is already working with partners in the region – comprised of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo – as part of Labour’s pledge to target smuggling gangs and bring down the number of small boat arrivals across the Channel.

Some 22,000 people were smuggled by gangs along routes through the Western Balkans last year, and it has become increasingly important to tackling illegal migration across Europe.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood hosted her counterparts from across the region at a summit last week.