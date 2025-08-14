Investigation under way into ‘unexplained’ death of 13-year-old girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of a 13-year-old girl in Huddersfield is being treated as “unexplained”, police have said.

Officers were called to a flat on Sheepridge Road, in the West Yorkshire town, on Monday night following a report a girl was unresponsive.

She died later in hospital, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and rape and remains in custody.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Police were called by the ambulance service to an address on Sheepridge Road, Huddersfield at 11.36pm on Monday August 11 to a report that the teenage girl was unresponsive.

“The 13-year-old was taken to hospital where she sadly died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“A 16-year-old boy, from Huddersfield, was arrested on suspicion of murder and rape, remains in police custody.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday (Wednesday) which concluded the girl’s death was unexplained pending further investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said “We are continuing to conduct a number of inquiries today following the death of a 13-year-old girl following an incident at a flat on Sheepridge Road.

“A post mortem was not able to determine how she died, and we continue to treat her death as unexplained at this time, pending more inquiries.

“Those inquiries are complex and are likely to be lengthy as we work to fully understand the circumstances of the girl’s death.

“Specially trained officers are supporting her family at this time.”

The force confirmed the 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of another offence of rape relating to a 16-year-old girl from a separate incident, elsewhere in the Kirklees district.