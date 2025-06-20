Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former West Yorkshire Police officer charged with assisting an offender

Jenade Yamin, 30, has been charged with 13 counts of misconduct in a public office which took place from November 2019 to May 2022.

Harry Stedman
Friday 20 June 2025 16:17 EDT
West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of the murder of Harley Brown (Alamy/PA)

A former West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with more than a dozen misconduct offences, including assisting an offender.

Jenade Yamin, 30, who worked in Calderdale district, has been charged with 13 counts of misconduct in a public office which took place from November 2019 to May 2022, the force said.

The charges follow an investigation by the force into computer misuse, unauthorised disclosure of police information, assisting an offender and fraud.

Yamin resigned from West Yorkshire Police in 2023 while under investigation.

He will appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

