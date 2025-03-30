Pensioner, 72, says affording household bills ‘becoming impossible’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pensioner Melanie Roberts continues to work at 72 years old to cover her living costs but says bills are rising so much “it’s becoming impossible” to afford them.

Ms Roberts owns her home near Slaithwaite in West Yorkshire, where she has lived rurally for almost 40 years and paid off the mortgage.

However, she said she was forced to continue working from home, having closed down her bookshop around five years ago, because the state pension did not cover her basic outgoings.

Ms Roberts now spends 40 or more hours a week selling books, completing administration and organising postage for her eBay business.

She said: “I cut back, and I cut back. I cut back on anything I can. I keep my lights off to save the electric. I only use the microwave when I need to.”

Ms Roberts said she was fortunate to have received cheaper, nutritious food from The Bread and Butter Thing mobile food club, which sends a message to those signed up to the service when it is in their area.

She said: “If I wasn’t able to get cheaper food, I don’t know what I would do. Everything is getting so expensive.”

Ms Roberts added: “I work for myself. I do my best to sell things online, I live near a canal and let out mooring spaces.

“Bills, especially with things like the internet as well, are rising so much it’s becoming impossible.

“It’s like someone’s there pushing you backwards all the time.”

She said even now she used her lights as little as possible and relied on an open fire to cut down on energy costs.

Ms Roberts added: “I’m not sure what’s left that I can economise on.”

She said she could not envisage retiring, “not at this rate, no, I cannot see an end to it”.

Ms Roberts added: “If I stopped working I’d certainly have to lose my internet. I need it to work and it keeps me in contact with family and people I know.

“I’d lose my telephone, and then I wouldn’t be able to get emergency services if I needed them. Hopefully I won’t need them.”

She added: “I have an elderly friend down the lane who’s lost his winter fuel allowance.

“At the church cafe on a Wednesday there are people there in the same position – not well off people at all.

“I’d say to the Government they need to do a complete turnaround. They need to look after pensioners.

“I know I’m not the only person like this.”