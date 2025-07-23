Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Family pay tribute to ‘caring’ 78-year-old killed when car crashed into house

Barbara Howard died in hospital after a Jaguar collided with a van and then struck her home in Coventry.

Matthew Cooper
Wednesday 23 July 2025 15:51 EDT
Barbara Howard, who died after her home was hit by a car (West Midlands Police/PA)
Barbara Howard, who died after her home was hit by a car (West Midlands Police/PA)

Police have named a 78-year-old woman who died after a car crashed into her house following a collision in Coventry.

Barbara Howard died in hospital after the Jaguar car struck her property shortly before 5pm on July 17.

West Midlands Police said its officers understood that the car had been in a collision with a Volkswagen van at the junction of Shilton Lane and Lentons Lane.

Ms Howard was inside the house at the time, police said, and specialist officers are now supporting her family.

In a tribute released on Wednesday, her relatives said of her: “Caring, sharing, glamorous, and stunning, someone who loved life.

“Dancing mother of Debbie and Julie, our best friend was taken in the most horrific way. We love her to the moon and back.”

The drivers of both vehicles involved were spoken to at the scene, and police are appealing for information or footage to assist their inquiry.

