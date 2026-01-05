Huge fire breaks out at historic golf club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire has engulfed an iconic 19-century golf club in London this afternoon, with smoke billowing for miles.

The historic West Essex Golf Club building has gone up in flames and firefighters were alerted and called to the site, near Chingford, east London at 2.40pm on Monday.

Currently there are six fire crews on the scene working to extinguish the flames and the situation is ongoing, with more details emerging.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “When the first fire crews arrived they confirmed everyone was accounted for and no one was injured. They requested additional fire engines to support.

The authorities explained that the fire has been affecting the whole of the two-storey building, which is measured to be approximately 25m x 15m in height and depth.

Around 60 firefighters are present at the scene in total to tackle the fire. Essex firefighters were being supported by four nearby fire engines from London Fire Brigade as well as Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue Service crew.

The spokesperson added: “Fire officers at the scene report that firefighters are making good progress tackling the large fire. Fire crews are working hard to prevent the fire spreading to the rear of the building.”

An investigation will be carried out, when safe to do so, to find the cause of the fire, the fire service reported.

The historic golf club celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2025 after it was founded in 1900. It was designed by the Scottish golfer James Braid and the 270 degrees elevated landscape offer views of the London skylines.