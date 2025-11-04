Engineers move derailed Avanti West Coast train
The 11-carriage train came off the tracks on the West Coast Main Line near Shap, Cumbria, at about 6.15am on Monday.
A train which derailed when it struck a landslide at 80mph has been removed from the scene.
Network Rail said engineers worked through the night to move the 11-carriage Avanti West Coast train, which came off the tracks on the West Coast Main Line (WCML) near Shap, Cumbria, at about 6.15am on Monday.
It released an image showing the train attached to a Direct Rail Services locomotive.
Eighty-seven people were on board the Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston when the accident happened.
Four suffered minor injuries, while no-one required hospital treatment.
All the passengers were evacuated from the train to a nearby hotel, and then transported to their destinations by road transport.
The incident caused the closure of the WCML between Preston and Carlisle.
It is hoped the line will reopen on Wednesday.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Engineers have worked through the night with our contractors to successfully move the train.
“Immediately following this, teams began the complex work to repair the damage to overhead lines, track and signalling as well as initial works to repair the landslip.
“This is a complex fix, and our teams are working in challenging conditions with a further Met Office yellow weather warning for rain today.
“Our goal is to reopen the line so trains can run as soon as possible tomorrow (Wednesday).
“We appreciate passengers’ patience while we carry out this critical work.”
Passengers are advised to check with train operators or National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.