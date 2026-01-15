NHS waiting list falls to lowest level in almost three years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS waiting list for hospital treatment has fallen to its lowest level since early 2023, figures show.

New data from NHS England shows an estimated 7.31 million planned treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of November 2025, relating to 6.17 million patients.

This is down from 7.40 million treatments and 6.24 million patients at the end of October. The waiting list is at its lowest level since February 2023, when the figure was 7.22 million.

The list hit a record high in September 2023 when the Conservatives were in power, with 7.77 million treatments and 6.50 million patients.

Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “For too long, patients were promised change in the NHS but saw little of it. This Government is turning promises into change people can actually feel.

“Waiting lists are down by more than 312,000 and more patients are being treated within 18 weeks.

“November saw the second biggest monthly drop in waiting lists in 15 years.

“That means faster care, less anxiety for families and people back on their feet and back to work.

“This is the result of record investment and modernisation, alongside the hard work of NHS staff.

“We’re delivering more evening and weekend appointments, tests closer to home, surgical hubs cutting backlogs, and smarter use of technology.

“Winter pressures remain high and there’s far more to do. We’ll keep backing NHS staff to make sure patients get the care they need, when they need it.”

Thursday’s data also shows 1,500 patients in England are estimated to have been waiting more than 18 months to start routine hospital treatment at the end of November 2025, down from 1,716 in October.

A year earlier, in November 2024, the number stood at 2,054.

There were also 9,521 patients who had been waiting more than 65 weeks to start treatment, down from 12,542 the previous month.

This figure stood at 16,834 in November 2024.