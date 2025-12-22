Streeting says he wants to avoid strikes next year as doctors return to work

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has said he does not want to see resident doctors strike for “a single day” next year, as they returned to work after a five-day walkout.

The Health Secretary said the strike, along with a rise in flu cases, had created the biggest threat to the NHS since he had come into office last year.

It comes as the British Medical Association (BMA) said the union is “keen to engage” with the Government, and will enter the new year with a “renewed can-do spirit”.

However, the union said 2026 “must see less name-calling and more deal-making”

Resident doctors in England voted to take industrial action in the run-up to Christmas as part of the BMA’s dispute with the Government over jobs and pay.

They returned to work at 7am on Monday.

Mr Streeting said the union’s demand of an extra 26% pay rise was unaffordable on top of a large pay rise after Labour came into office in 2024.

He said: “The double whammy of strike action and flu this December posed the most serious threat to the NHS since I became Health and Social Care Secretary.

“The health service has only been able to cope because of the extraordinary efforts of the dedicated staff who work in it and the hardest yards are in the weeks ahead as we get the NHS through the busiest weeks of the year.

“To everyone who played a role in keeping NHS services running through this exceptionally challenging month, thank you for the real difference you have made.

“I do not want to see a single day of industrial action in the NHS in 2026 and will be doing everything I can to make this a reality.

“My door remains open, as it always has done, and I’m determined to resume discussions with the BMA in the new year to put an end to these damaging cycles of disruption.”

Dr Jack Fletcher, chair of the BMA’s resident doctors committee, said: “Mr Streeting has indicated he is willing to get round the table and we’re keen to engage with that. 2026 must see less name-calling and more deal-making.

“What we need is a proper fix to this jobs crisis and a credible path towards restoring the lost value of the profession.

“That must mean the creation of genuinely new jobs, and it could involve a responsible multi-year approach to restoring doctors’ pay. Those are solutions that mean we can build out our future workforce to end the current crisis, solutions which are very much within Government’s power.”

The strike by resident doctors followed the rejection of a new Government offer by BMA members, which aimed to tackle issues with training and job security.

According to the union, 83% of resident doctors voted to carry on with strike action while 17% said the offer was enough. Turnout was 65%.

Dr Fletcher said medics are “frustrated by the year that has just passed”.

He added: “There have been plenty of opportunities for strike action to have been avoided but all too often the Government has moved too little and too late.

“Nevertheless, the tone of the conversations we had at the eleventh hour before these strikes were cause for optimism that the Government is finally understanding the frustrations of resident doctors in England.

“We are going into the new year with a renewed can-do spirit, and we hope Mr Streeting will do the same.”

The BMA is currently balloting resident doctors on six more months of strike action.

The union’s current mandate runs out in January, but this could be extended to August 2026 if the ballot is successful.

However, Dr Fletcher said a new mandate “need never be used”.

He said: “Doctors have made their determination very clear in last week’s vote to reject the Government offer, then on the picket line. Now they are being asked to ballot for six months’ more industrial action.

“But a renewed mandate need never be used if we can use this time for constructive conversations and ultimately a good deal. Strikes were not inevitable in 2025 and they are not in 2026 either.”