‘Technocrat’ criticism was not aimed at Starmer, insists Streeting

Wes Streeting has insisted he was not singling out the Prime Minister for criticism when he voiced frustration at the “technocratic” approach the Government has taken.

The Health Secretary also ruled out the possibility of challenging Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership alongside former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

Just weeks ago, Mr Streeting was the subject of a briefing war inside Government, and he was forced to deny accusations from allies of Sir Keir that he was hoping to unseat the PM.

On Friday, he insisted his comments in an interview with The New Statesman were not criticism directly aimed at Sir Keir, but were a warning for all his Cabinet colleagues to better communicate the purpose and achievements of the Government.

He told LBC: “No, it’s not criticism of the Prime Minister.

“I think it is a challenge to all of us, because all of us in Government, and in the Cabinet in particular, have a responsibility to get the Government’s message across, and sometimes I think what we’re guilty of is coming on and listing a whole load of stuff we’ve done.

“Now that’s a good thing, because we’ve done loads of stuff since the elections to deliver our manifesto.”

He added: “The problem with a big, long shopping list is you can’t always remember what’s on it, and people walk away thinking, ‘I kind of heard some stuff they’re doing, but can’t quite remember what it’s about’.

“We’ve got to be much better at putting an account of what this Government is about and who it is for.”

He pointed to efforts to eradicate child poverty, highlighting steps ministers are taking after “something like over 60 children in our country have died in temporary accommodation in the last five years”.

Mr Streeting said: “Now, if a serial killer had killed over 60 children in our country over that length of time, it would be splashed on the front of every newspaper, we would remember the name of that killer with infamy for the rest of our lives.

“But in this case, children are quietly dying, their parents do not have a megaphone or a microphone, and they are dying in shabby, temporary accommodation.

“What this Government is doing is lifting half a million children out of poverty by abolishing the two-child limit, we are tackling homelessness, street homelessness and rough sleeping, but also trying to end that temporary accommodation with £3.5 billion.”

Earlier during the LBC phone-in show, Mr Streeting was asked by a caller if he could rule out a joint leadership challenge alongside Ms Rayner.

“Yes – yes is the short answer to that,” he replied.

Allies of Ms Rayner had previously rubbished suggestions the pair could make a joint challenge to Sir Keir, suggesting there is no love for the idea of an alliance spanning the right and soft-left of Labour.

A source recently told The Times Ms Rayner would “rather stick pins in her eyes” than endorse any bid by Mr Streeting for the Labour leadership.

Asked by LBC why Labour remains so unpopular in the polls, Mr Streeting replied: “I think at the moment, let’s be honest, politicians aren’t very popular full-stop.

“We came in not just to a broken economy and broken public services, but broken trust in politics, that does take time to turn around.

“But also we’ve got to give a much better account of what we’re doing, who we’re fighting for, and what we’re fighting for.”