Music fans recall watching Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium 40 years on

Live Aid revellers have recalled what it was like to watch the historic gig at Wembley Stadium, 40 years on.

The London venue has collated stories from stars of the show, staff and fans in a online retrospective titled Live Aid 40 Memories.

The concerts, held in London and Philadelphia, took place on July 13 1985 and were organised by musicians Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise money for the Ethiopian famine.

The late Diana, Princess of Wales and the King, then Prince of Wales, attended the gig in London, which included performances from Sir Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Queen, Sir Mick Jagger and Tina Turner.

Lucy Swanson, daughter of the late BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Nightingale, was 17 when she went to the gig with her friend Kate Wolfe.

“I was 17. It was a time in our lives where everyone listened to the same radio stations, the same bands,” she said.

“Everyone watched Top Of The Pops. We had to go to Live Aid. As soon as it was announced it was the must-have ticket.

“Thankfully my mum was Annie Nightingale, a DJ on Radio 1 and out presenting Live Aid in Philadelphia on the same day.

“She bought us tickets to go – because everyone had to buy them. There were no freebies.

“There was a sense that every band was all singing for the same purpose.

“The crowd was amazing and everyone was present, no mobile phones, no selfies, no photos, it was better, just living in the moment of looking at the stage, wondering who was next.”

Vivien Harvey, who was a special constable on the day, only found out when she arrived that she would be given the task of looking after performers as they came on to the stage.

“We were on the coach on the way to the stadium when we were told where we would be situated for Live Aid,” she said.

“Some were told they’d be outside the stadium and some would be inside. I got the long straw, and got allocated to stand on the stage door.

“The crescendo, atmosphere, the buzz – very special. I saw lots of stars coming through the stage door including George Michael. But Freddie Mercury was the star of the show.”

Also recalling the event were Debbie Baxter, Henry Munro and Ann Sargeant, all of whom worked at the concert.

Ms Baxter, who was on the hospitality reception desk, said: “I have so much pride knowing I was part of such an iconic event. I don’t think it really resonated with me until years later.

“It wasn’t until the film premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody took place in 2018 that I noticed younger staff members saying ‘I wished I worked on Live Aid.’

“When I said that I had, they were amazed and were so excited to know what it was like. I realise now how lucky I was to have been part of such a historic event.”

Live Aid 40 Memories also features a video interview with Geldof, who recalls getting a back massage from Bowie just moments before he went on stage.