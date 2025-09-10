Retired banker running 200 marathons in 200 days reaches Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired banker who is striving to become the first man over the age of 60 to run the entire coastline of mainland Britain is due to reach Wales.

Steve James, 65, has run 148 marathons as part of his target to reach 200 marathons in 200 days, while researchers at the University of Exeter monitor the impact on his body.

Mr James set off from Topsham in Devon on April 16 and intends to end his feat there after running anticlockwise around the coastline for seven months.

He runs for around six hours each day, occasionally staying with his wife in their camper van, or in various accommodation.

“I’ve been looking forward to the Welsh leg more than any other,” said Mr James, who is due to reach Wales on Wednesday.

“My family are Welsh through and through with my father’s side being Welsh speakers from Pembrokeshire where we still have a property.

“The Welsh Coast Path is one of our great long-distance trails and I’m excited to be doing the whole 870 miles and to be climbing Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) with my eldest daughter who’ll be joining me for that ascent.

“I’m proud of what I have achieved, to be the first person of my age to attempt this challenge is a great feeling.

“I’ve made it all the way from Exeter, anticlockwise via Scotland, along the coast to the Welsh border.

“It has been gruelling both mentally and physically, but I’ve overcome it all and I am that much stronger because of it.”

Mr James, a father of five, has already faced his share of hardships on his journey, running through harsh weather conditions, encountering closed footpaths, and suffering severely blistered feet, and a gout flare-up resulting in a trip to hospital.

The Exeter research team assessed him before his departure and continue to monitor him throughout this challenge.

They are studying his calorie intake, blood, oxygen and muscle measurements to examine the effect of such an extreme sport on the body.

Dr Freyja Haigh, nutritional physiology researcher at the University of Exeter, added: “We’re currently tracking Steve’s energy intake and expenditure in order to assess any changes in body mass, which is to be expected with this very physical challenge.

“We’re unsure at the moment if Steve’s weight loss is from fat or muscle mass.

“I’m hoping to visit him in the near future to take muscle thickness measurements at multiple points on the body to compare with those we took before he left.

“Having reached this point would be an incredible achievement for anyone, but doing it in your 60s is a whole different ballgame.

“What Steve is doing really challenges the stereotypes of ageing and redefines what’s possible later in life.

“It’s also fascinating in terms of the science – Steve gives us a real insight into how this type of endurance affects the body of an older person.

“It’s been such a privilege to work with him so far and I can’t wait to see how he gets on in this next stage.”

Throughout his life Mr James has loved physical challenges, from taking part in the Ten Tors hiking challenge while at school, to cycling around the world in 220 days in 2019.

The record for running the British coastline is held by Nick Butter, who completed the feat in 128 days at the age of 31.

But Mr James, who lives on Dartmoor, is the first person over 60 to attempt the feat.