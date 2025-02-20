Welsh NHS waiting lists drop but targets not met

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The waiting list for planned treatments in the Welsh NHS has dropped by almost 2,000, the latest figures show.

Data from December reveals there were 800,395 open “patient pathways” – treatments waiting to be completed – at the end of last year, down from 802,268 in November – a 0.2% decrease.

The figure is the lowest since August 2024 but remains one of the highest months on record.

However, the number of pathways waiting longer than 36 weeks increased to just under 284,600 – the highest figure on record.

While there was a drop in those waiting longer than two years, the Welsh government’s plan to eliminate them was also not met – almost two years after the target of March 2023.

There were about 616,500 individuals on the waiting list, with some requiring multiple treatments.

While Welsh government ministers have said the drop in treatment waits is “positive”, opposition groups have said the public will take “little solace” in it.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “I’m pleased to see positive progress in reducing long waiting times and the size of the waiting list.

“There is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do. But this set of data shows the NHS plans to increase capacity and work to reduce the longest waiting times are starting to have an impact.”

He insisted that it was just the start and he expects to see further progress in future months.

Andrew RT Davies, South Wales Central MS and former leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “People in Wales will take little solace in this downturn in patient pathways.

“After months and months of Labour’s NHS waiting lists reaching record highs, a small decrease is the first step in an incredibly long journey, and I have serious doubts that Labour have the focus to keep us on this path.”

Mabon ap Gwynfor, the Plaid Cymru spokesperson on health, said: “Today’s numbers may seem positive, but it has taken far too long.

“We have seen signs of waiting lists coming down previously, only for Labour to preside over months of lengthening waits.

“Given this government’s track record, the people of Wales will be rightfully sceptical of their ability to keep waiting lists down on a permanent basis.”