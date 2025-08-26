Welsh Labour politician found dead at home, inquest opening hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welsh Labour politician Hefin David was found hanging at his home, the opening of an inquest into his death has heard.

Mr David, 47, who had served as the Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016, was found dead in the Nelson area of Caerphilly on August 12. He would have turned 48 the next day.

An inquest into his death was opened at Gwent Coroner’s Court on Tuesday by area coroner Rose Farmer.

Ms Farmer said: “(Mr David) sadly passed away on August 12, he was discovered hanging at his home address.”

Ms Farmer said the cause of death was unascertained pending toxicology. Mr David was identified at the scene by his sister.

An inquest into his death will be held on April 7 2026.

Prime Minister Sir Keir called Mr David a “powerful voice for the people of Wales”, while Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan said he was an “outstanding politician” and “much-loved member of the Labour family”.

His partner was Vikki Howells, the Cynon Valley MS and minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Government.

Sir Keir said: “The entire Labour movement will join me in grieving the loss of Hefin David.

“He was a powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant, who dedicated his life to making sure every person and community in Wales had the opportunities and support they deserve.

“As Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, where he was born and lived, he was incredibly proud of his community.

“Our hearts are with his family and those who knew and loved him at this painful time. May he rest in peace.”

Baroness Morgan said: “Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion.

“He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator, especially on behalf of his constituents. He will be greatly missed.”

In a statement, his family said: “It is clear from the very many messages we have received that Hefin was widely respected and held in genuine affection by the community he represented, and by those he worked with during his many years of public service.

“But more than this, Hefin was a devoted father who was adored by his daughters Caitlin and Holly, a much loved son to Wynne and Christine, a beloved brother to Sian, a brilliant uncle to Osian and Catrin, and a soulmate to his cherished partner Vikki.

“We are very grateful to all those who have reached out to us since Hefin’s passing, and ask now for privacy to grieve.”

Police were called to a report of a medical emergency at an address in Nelson area of Caerphilly at around 6.55pm on August 12.

Gwent Police said paramedics attended and confirmed that the man had died.