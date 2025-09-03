By-election date set following death of Welsh labour politician Hefin David

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A by-election will be held next month following the death of a Welsh Labour politician.

Hefin Wyn David, 47, was found dead at his home in the Nelson area of Caerphilly on August 12.

Mr David had served as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016.

The Welsh Parliament confirmed on Wednesday that a by-election for the seat would take place in October.

In a statement, presiding officer Elin Jones said: “I have announced that the Caerphilly by-election will take place on 23 October 2025 and have written to the returning officer asking him to arrange for the poll to take place on that date.”

Following Mr David’s death, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called him a “powerful voice for the people of Wales”.

Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan described Mr David as an “outstanding politician”.

His partner was Vikki Howells, the Cynon Valley MS and minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Government.

In a family statement, Mr David was described as a “devoted father” to his two daughters.

An inquest opening at Gwent Coroner’s Court heard Mr David’s cause of death was unascertained, pending toxicology results.

Area coroner Rose Farmer, who adjourned the full hearing until April 7, said Mr David was found hanging at his home address.

Following news of the by-election, Plaid Cymru was the first party to announce its candidate: Lindsay Whittle, a councillor for the Penyrheol ward.

He said: “The circumstances of this by-election, which arose after the death of Hefin David, are of course tremendously sad and my thoughts remain with Hefin’s loved ones.

“The people of Caerphilly deserve a passionate local representative in the Senedd. I’m determined to offer a positive agenda, to give this area a fair deal.”

Welsh Labour has held the Caerphilly seat since the Senedd was opened as the National Assembly for Wales in 1999.