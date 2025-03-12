No nationwide smartphone ban in Welsh schools, report recommends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There should not be an outright nationwide ban on smartphones in Welsh schools, according to a new report.

Instead the Welsh Government is being urged to produce clear guidance and a robust framework to allow teachers to set their own rules in schools.

The Senedd’s Petitions Committee said that although smartphones could cause harm there was also evidence of the devices supporting young people’s welfare and safety.

Committee members spoke to teachers, pupils and parents and considered the different rules adopted by schools, and the complex relationship between young people and their smartphones.

In its report, the committee urged the Welsh Government to establish clear guidance, alongside a robust decision-making framework for teachers and schools.

The report was produced following a petition that was signed by more than 3,000 people and called for a ban in schools, except in exceptional circumstances.

Committee chairwoman Carolyn Thomas said: “The growing body of evidence about the harms of smartphones outweighing the benefits for children is both compelling and concerning.

“However, on balance we do not believe that it supports a move to a uniform ‘ban’ on smartphones in all Welsh schools.

“The more evidence we heard, the clearer it became that the relationship between young people and their phones is not simple.

“There are children who experience distraction, cyber-bullying, addiction and anxiety delivered through their phones.

“There are others who are liberated by being able to manage health conditions or feel emboldened to walk to school, knowing they can always contact a parent.

“Every so often a petition comes in that grabs our attention and sometimes things that seem the simplest, are much, much more complex once you scratch the surface.

“We thank the petitioner for bringing forward this very timely issue, which gave us the opportunity to explore and present the recommendations to Welsh Government.

“We hope the information will be useful for all schools in considering and setting their policies.”

The evidence gathered by the committee, along with its recommendations, will now be considered by the Welsh Government.

A debate will be arranged in the Senedd in due course.

Laura Doel, national secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT Cymru, said an outright ban would not work.

“We gave evidence to the petitions committee on this, on behalf of school leaders, and we are pleased they have listened to those voices on the ground.

“School leaders need the flexibility and support to develop a policy that works for them to keep the children and staff in their schools and communities safe.

“What school leaders do need is guidance from the Welsh Government on key principles, as well as support from parents in working with schools to encourage appropriate phone use.

“We can’t get away from the realities of social media and technology use among children and young people.

“The fact is we live in a society where phone use is prevalent. But it is important that we educate children and young people, to help them understand and navigate this online world, and make sure they know how to seek help when it becomes unsafe or unhealthy, as well as clamping down on those who do not obey the rules.”

In England, there is not an outright ban but UK Government guidance encourages schools to prohibit the use of phones.