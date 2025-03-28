Government data scientists to begin AI training programme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Government data scientists will get training in AI under a new scheme, in the hope they will be able to build programmes to save money and time across Whitehall.

The AI accelerator programme will see 25 Government staff trained across 12 weeks in the first run-through of the scheme.

Civil servants taking part in the programme will come from across Government, including the Ministry of Justice, the Welsh Government, Scottish Government and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

It comes after ministers pledged that one in 10 civil servants will be employed in a digital or data role by 2030 as part of Whitehall reforms.

Officials hope that, after the training, the data scientists will have the skills to build AI tools in their departments to help save time and money.

AI and digital government minister Feryal Clark said the public should expect the same service from the public sector that they do the private.

Marking the start of the scheme, she said: “We have started to build generative AI chatbots to change how people interact with the state, AI helpers to put an end to the mindless hours we spend on hold waiting for someone to pick up the phone, and tools to help get the views of citizens on policy proposals much more quickly – but AI can help with so much more.

“There is no reason people shouldn’t expect the same experience from public services, as they get from the most innovative businesses.

“By building AI skills across government, we’ll be able to deliver just that – all while finding efficiencies and transforming services to deliver our plan for change.”

In a message to staff earlier this month, Sir Keir Starmer and Civil Service chief Sir Chris Wormald said civil servants will get “better opportunities” in areas such as digital.

They said in a message to all civil servants: “We will transform your work for the better, giving you clearer links between that work and its direct impact on people’s lives, improving senior leadership and strengthening our connection to our renewed communities – enabling you to live, work and develop your career across the UK.

“You will be given better opportunities to develop your skills in priority areas like digital and leadership.

“You will be supported to do things differently, and be rewarded for delivery.”