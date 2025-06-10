Welsh railways to get £445m investment in spending review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welsh railways are set to receive a £445 million investment when the Chancellor announces her spending plans for the coming years on Wednesday.

Rachel Reeves is expected to announce the additional funding as part of her spending review, aiming to address what the Treasury sees as years of underinvestment in Welsh infrastructure.

Understood to be a combination of direct funding and additional money for the Welsh government, the investment is expected to be spent on projects such as fixing level crossings, building new stations and upgrading railway lines.

A Treasury source said: “With this Government, Wales will thrive, and the Chancellor has prioritised bringing forward a package that has the potential to be truly transformative.”

On Tuesday, Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan told members of the Senedd that her government was “expecting something positive from the spending review”.

She said: “I’ve been clear and I’ve been consistent when it comes to rail funding that we have not been getting our fair share of funding, in a position that the Tories left us with for over a decade.

“The difference between the Tories and the UK Labour Government is that they’ve recognised that injustice.”

Baroness Morgan’s comments came in response to criticism from Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth of a decision to classify the £6.6 billion Oxford-to-Cambridge line as an England and Wales project.

The designation means Wales will not receive the additional rail funding it would get if branded an England-only project.

Mr ap Iorwerth said Wales had been “getting our share until Labour actively moved the goalposts”.

The expected announcement of additional funding for Welsh railways is one of several transport-related investments set to be confirmed on Wednesday.

Ms Reeves has already announced plans to spend a total of £15.6 billion on public transport projects in England’s city regions, and is understood to be preparing to extend the £3 cap on bus fares in England until March 2027.