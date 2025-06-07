Weekend weather warning as Met Office forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of England and Wales are bracing for a day of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Saturday, with forecasters cautioning about potential disruptions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, valid from 9am to 6pm. The forecast indicates frequent heavy showers, some potentially thundery, accompanied by the possibility of hail and strong winds.

Rainfall could reach up to 40mm in a few hours, exceeding the total rainfall England experienced throughout May. Met Office data reveals that England recorded only 32.8mm of rain last month, nearly half of the typical monthly average.

Dan Suri, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday, before they fade from the west during the mid-to-late afternoon.

open image in gallery Further heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across central and southern areas of the UK on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

“It’s possible that 10-15mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, while some places could see 30-40mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms.

“Frequent lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds are also possible.”

He added: “While brisk winds ensure that most places in the warning area will be hit by showers, not all places will see thunderstorms.

“In this case it’s difficult to predict where exactly thunderstorms will hit because they are small and fast changing.

“One analogy we use to picture the complexity of this forecasting challenge is comparing it to boiling a pan of water and having to guess exactly where and when the bubbles will appear.

“We know some will, but only in certain places, and that is why thunderstorms are so hard to predict.”

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday, with a drier day forecast for many, though showers may linger in parts of the north and east.

Heading into next week, the Met Office advises to expect sunshine and showers on Monday. It is also possible that a new low-pressure-system which is “currently far out in the Atlantic” could bring warmer air from Wednesday onwards.

This means higher temperatures are likely, and could reach the high 20sC in the southeast on Thursday. However, it also boosts the possibility for more thunderstorms towards the end of the week.