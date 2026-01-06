Where in the UK saw the coldest night as snow brings school closures and travel chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK shivered through the coldest night of the winter so far, with temperatures plunging to a brutal minus 12.5C and bringing a second day of widespread school closures and travel chaos.

Marham in Norfolk recorded the lowest temperature, while Santon Downham in Suffolk and Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, also saw the mercury drop to minus 10C, according to the Met Office. Scotland experienced similarly harsh conditions, with Dalwhinnie and Tulloch Bridge registering lows of minus 11.2C and minus 10.7C respectively. In north Wales, the market town of Bala, nestled within Snowdonia National Park, reported an overnight low of minus 9.6C.

Hundreds of schools were forced to close across Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning, while National Rail warned of service cancellations and disruption to train services.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across Wales and north-east and south-west England until 11am, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland for much of the day, while an amber warning has been issued for heavy snow across north-east and northern Scotland from 11am until 7pm.

A yellow warning means some disruption is possible, such as travel delays, but many people can continue with their daily routine, according to the Met Office.

An amber warning indicates a higher risk, with severe weather likely to cause travel disruption, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property and people are advised to take precautions.

open image in gallery The UK has seen the coldest night of winter so far, the Met Office said ( PA )

Rain, sleet and snow is expected to move in from the north-west on Tuesday as the UK faces “another very cold day”, with as much as 10-15cm of snowfall expected in parts of Scotland and between 1–5 cm likely in areas of England.

Disruption is expected on the Wirral and Northern line services, and to trains across Scotland, National Rail said, while breakdown companies including the AA and RAC are experiencing high demand.

On Monday, the severe weather led to cancellations and disruptions to flights out of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Liverpool John Lennon Airport.