Britain to bask in 23C weather this weekend - but showers are on the way
Dry weather and sunny spells are set to come to an end this weekend
Britons are set to bask in highs of 23C degrees before downpours of rain bring the sunny and dry spells to an end this weekend.
High pressure has brought plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures for the time of year.
Scotland and Northern Ireland both recorded their highest temperatures of the year so far on Tuesday, with a chance of these figures being surpassed further later this week. Perthshire got to 20.9C on Tuesday, while Castlederg reached 19.4C.
More warm weather is expected on Saturday with sunshine and highs of 23C degrees in London and 21C degrees in Manchester - that’s hotter than both Barcelona in Spain at 18C degrees and Athens in Greece at 20C degrees.
But the weather is set to become more unsettled throughout the weekend with drizzle on the way.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “The high pressure that has been responsible for our recent high temperatures gradually shifts away over the weekend, as more of an unsettled regime begins to take charge and introduces more frequent rain and cloud, as well as a drop in temperatures.
“Those in the far northwest will see the first of the rain late on Friday and into Saturday, and while Saturday will start dry for much of the UK, we are likely to see areas of showers moving in from the south later in the day, although this aspect is still quite uncertain.
“However, by Sunday fresher conditions with showers are expected to move in from the west.”
The showers are likely to continue into next week, the Met Office warned.
