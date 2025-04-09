Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons are set to bask in highs of 23C degrees before downpours of rain bring the sunny and dry spells to an end this weekend.

High pressure has brought plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures for the time of year.

Scotland and Northern Ireland both recorded their highest temperatures of the year so far on Tuesday, with a chance of these figures being surpassed further later this week. Perthshire got to 20.9C on Tuesday, while Castlederg reached 19.4C.

More warm weather is expected on Saturday with sunshine and highs of 23C degrees in London and 21C degrees in Manchester - that’s hotter than both Barcelona in Spain at 18C degrees and Athens in Greece at 20C degrees.

But the weather is set to become more unsettled throughout the weekend with drizzle on the way.

open image in gallery People have been making use of the warmer weather ( PA Wire )

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “The high pressure that has been responsible for our recent high temperatures gradually shifts away over the weekend, as more of an unsettled regime begins to take charge and introduces more frequent rain and cloud, as well as a drop in temperatures.

“Those in the far northwest will see the first of the rain late on Friday and into Saturday, and while Saturday will start dry for much of the UK, we are likely to see areas of showers moving in from the south later in the day, although this aspect is still quite uncertain.

“However, by Sunday fresher conditions with showers are expected to move in from the west.”

The showers are likely to continue into next week, the Met Office warned.