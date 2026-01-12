Flood warning as heavy rain and melting snow bring travel disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rainfall and melting snow have unleashed widespread disruption across parts of Scotland, leading to numerous flood warnings and significant road closures.

As of Monday morning, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) had issued 19 flood warnings and 12 flood alerts nationwide, urging caution.

Motorists are facing considerable delays, with the A92 in Aberdeenshire closed in both directions due to flooding. The A9 at Blair Atholl, Perth and Kinross, has also been shut.

Further west, a landslide has forced the closure of the A815 near its junction with the A83 at Cairndow, close to the Rest and be Thankful in Argyll and Bute, with diversions now in place.

A Met Office yellow warning of rain for much of north-west Scotland is in place until 10am on Monday while a warning of wind expired at 8am.

The heavy rain comes after a week of wintry weather in northern Scotland which saw hundreds of schools closed throughout the first week of the new term.

Aberdeenshire Council last week declared a major incident over the the weather situation, but on Sunday evening announced the incident was over.

The Scottish Government resilience room met for the seventh day in a row on Sunday, where they and partner agencies discussed how to respond to the harsh weather conditions affecting the country.

The meeting heard that Highland schools are expected to return on Monday and Aberdeenshire Council said many of its schools and health care services would reopen.

Authorities have urged people to be vigilant due to the weather conditions on Monday.

David Morgan, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “Continuing heavy rain, combined with melting snow, increases the risk of flooding.

“Flood risk is greatest in Dumfries and Galloway and the west and north of Scotland.

“Possible impacts could include flooding affecting parts of communities, low-lying land, transport infrastructure and individual properties.

“Driving conditions will be very difficult at times.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who hosted the meeting alongside First Minister John Swinney, said: “As wintry conditions ease across the country, we are urging the public to remain vigilant.

“Rising temperatures and heavy rainfall, combined with melting snow, bring a significant risk of flooding in several areas.

“This could affect properties and transport routes, with difficult driving conditions expected in many parts of the country at the start of the working week.

“Ministers have now met in the Scottish Government resilience room for seven consecutive days, bringing together partners including Sepa, the Met Office, Police Scotland and local responders to ensure our response is co-ordinated.

“Agencies are working around the clock to support communities as the conditions change.

“I would encourage everyone to keep a close eye on weather forecasts, flood alerts and travel advice for their area over the coming days.

Warnings are in place across Scotland as heavy rain and melting snow has raised the risk of flooding ( PA Wire )

“Please follow the updates from key agencies including the Met Office, Sepa and Police Scotland.”

The Met Office yellow warning of rain predicts that heavy rain and snow melt will bring the possibility of some flooding.

Matthew Lehnert, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “While the wintry weather may have come to an end, the significant snow accumulations in parts of Scotland mixed with heavy rainfall and an increase in temperatures bring a risk of flooding in some areas as the snow melts.

“Keep up to date with the flood warnings issued by Sepa and check your flood risk.”

Over the weekend, road closures and public transport cancellations were rife as a result of the snow, wind, rain and icy conditions.

Among the routes affected was the A83 trunk road at the Rest and be Thankful, with Bear Scotland saying a decision will be made about returning traffic to the road by midday on Monday, following a hillside inspection and subject to the forecast improving.