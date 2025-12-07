Warning communities could be cut off as deluge hits parts of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yellow warnings for heavy rain and strong winds have been issued across Wales and south-west England, with forecasters saying that communites could be cut off in the deluge.

The Met Office's wind warning covers areas from Hampshire to Cornwall and up to north Wales, active from 10pm Monday until 4pm on Tuesday.

A concurrent yellow warning for rain affects the same regions, running from 6pm Monday until 6pm Tuesday.

Transport could be disrupted, with high-sided vehicles delayed on exposed routes and bridges.

The Met Office said coastal routes and seafronts will see spray and large waves.

Power outages are possible, with homes and businesses facing potential flooding.

Another rain warning is in place for north-west England from midnight on Tuesday until 3pm, while a wind warning has been issued for north-west Scotland from 3pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

The Met Office said: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”

The latest advisories follow a yellow warning for heavy rain for Northern Ireland on Sunday, which was due to end at 3pm.

Twelve flood warnings were in place across England on Sunday.

Gusts of up to 40mph hit parts of the south coast overnight into Saturday, with firefighters in Seaford, East Sussex, called to reports that a garage roof and door had become detached in the high winds.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “A deepening area of low pressure will approach the UK from the south-west later on Monday, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds, which are likely to affect the UK between late Monday and early Wednesday.

“At present, the exact track, depth, and timings of this low are uncertain, which makes it harder to determine where will be most impacted by strong winds and/or heavy rain.

“This system has the potential to cause disruption, and severe weather warnings are likely to be issued over the weekend as details become clearer.”

The Met Office forecast for the rest of December remains unsettled with further periods of low pressure predicted.

Meteorologists said it was too early to provide an accurate forecast for the Christmas period.