Around 10,000 homes without power as Storm Floris arrives in Ireland

Around 10,000 homes in Ireland are without power after Storm Floris brought strong winds to the island.

Weather alerts remain in place on both sides of the border.

In Northern Ireland several flights have been cancelled and some public facilities closed and a small number of homes are without power.

Yellow weather warnings are in place in Northern Ireland and across several counties south of the border, although the island seems set to escape the worst of the storm.

Wind speeds of 59mph were recorded in Eglinton and Magilligan in County Londonderry, while Ballypatrick in County Antrim recorded 56mph on Monday.

Dublin Airport said flight operations were continuing as normal but Emerald Airlines had cancelled six flights on Monday.

Passengers at airports in Northern Ireland have been advised to contact their airline directly for updates on the status of their flight.

More than 10,000 homes in Ireland are without power with Co Donegal and Co Roscommon among the worst affected areas.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks said: “Yellow level winds associated with Storm Floris have led to a number of power outages across the country this morning, predominantly in the North West region.

“The impact on the electricity network has been modest and in line with previous such wind warnings.

“As of 10.30am, approximately 10,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country are without power.

“ESB Networks crews are mobilised in impacted areas and responding to power outages where safe to do so.

“Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on www.PowerCheck.ie.

“We apologise to all homes, farms and businesses impacted for the inconvenience caused.”

A number of councils in Northern Ireland have closed outdoor spaces including parks and recycling centres.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has also advised the public not to visit affected forests and parks on Monday and Tuesday until the high winds have passed.

The Kempes Stone Road in Dundonald, which was closed at the Greengraves Road due to a fallen tree, has now fully reopened.