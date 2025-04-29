Nine-year-old schoolboy to take on triathlon challenge in memory of Brianna Ghey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nine-year-old schoolboy is taking on a triathlon challenge alongside the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, after being inspired by her mental health message.

Harvey Goodman, from Stockton Heath in Warrington, has previously raised £50,000 for various causes over three events since he was six.

Harvey will swim 1.2 miles, cycle 56 miles and run 16 miles this weekend with an aim of raising more than £30,000 to help children’s mental health and wellbeing.

He told the PA news agency he saw Ms Ghey talking about mindfulness at an awards night and “got really interested” in it.

“After losing someone very close to me, I wanted to do something big to honour them and to make sure other children get the support they need.”

Harvey will be raising money for Ms Ghey’s charity, Peace & Mind UK, which advocates for mental health awareness, equality and inclusion.

“I think that Harvey is such a magnificent advocate for mindfulness and he has shown so much kindness and resilience as well,” she told PA.

Ms Ghey, 38, added: “After the loss of Brianna, I was really determined to make something positive come out of it.

“I didn’t want it to be for nothing.

“That’s why I started the campaign to get mindfulness into schools and I feel like that positivity has just kind of grown.”

Brianna, who was transgender, was 16 when she was lured to a park in Culcheth, Warrington, in February 2023 and stabbed to death by 15-year-olds Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe.

Ms Ghey, who set up the charity in her memory, said the experience has helped her to see the “best in people”.

Harvey, whose cousin Zak died with cancer in November, said he has benefitted from mindfulness sessions in school and wants all children to be able to access them.

His mother Naiomi Goodman, 30, who participates in her son’s challenges, described the positive impact mindfulness has had on him.

“When we found out that Zak’s cancer had returned last year, Harvey received mindfulness sessions pretty much every day, because he was a broken child,” said Ms Goodman.

“What Harvey was able to do off the back of the mindfulness sessions and everything that’s happened is really put his strength and determination into raising money and helping other children.

“He wants every schoolchild to be able to receive mindfulness as well if they go through a bad time.”

Harvey, his mother and Ms Ghey will take part in the swim at Orford Jubilee Neighbourhood Hub in Warrington and will set out from Stockton Heath Primary School for the running and cycling portions of the challenge.

They will end the challenge on Sunday May 4 at Old Trafford stadium, as Manchester United are the “best team in the world”, according to Harvey.

To donate to his fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/Harveys-challenge