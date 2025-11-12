Victims’ commissioner described as ‘brave and wonderful soul’ after death at 63

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid after the death of “brave and wonderful soul” Baroness Helen Newlove, the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, who began campaigning in the wake of her husband’s murder.

Her office said on Wednesday that the Conservative peer died after a short illness, aged 63.

Baroness Newlove twice served in the post having become a community campaigner and activist in the wake of the killing of her husband, Garry, outside their Warrington home after confronting vandals in 2007.

Three teenagers were convicted of his murder in January 2008, and her campaigning against persistent, anti-social behaviour and youth violence led to her being made a life peer for her work in 2010.

She served as victims’ commissioner for six years from March 2013 to May 2019 before being reappointed in October 2023. She was due to serve until the end of the year.

Confirming the news, her office paid tribute to her as a “committed and passionate advocate for victims”.

A statement read: “Under her leadership, the role of victims’ commissioner was transformed – growing in stature, influence and authority.

“She reshaped the office into a trusted voice and genuine force for victims: one that stands firmly on their side, champions their rights, and holds the justice system to account.

“This transformation stands as a testament to her work and will remain her enduring legacy.”

Baroness Newlove laid the groundwork for victims’ rights to be enshrined in law, and last month published the largest survey of victims carried out by the independent body.

Justice Secretary David Lammy said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of her death and described the peer as bringing “unparalleled experience and dedication” to her roles as victims’ commissioner and deputy speaker of the House of Lords.

Paying tribute to her in the Lords, prisons minister Lord Timpson described her as an “extraordinary public servant”.

Lord Timpson said: “She championed the rights of victims and witnesses and held agencies to account.

“Her leadership shaped the Victims’ Code, strengthened victims’ voices in the criminal justice system and ensured that the Victims and Prisoners Act progressed with victims’ interest at its heart.

“She was an extraordinary public servant who I was fortunate to know well and admired immensely, whose life’s work and legacy are defined by courage, compassion and an unwavering commitment to justice.”

Fellow peers also described Baroness Newlove as a “fierce campaigner” and having a dedication for “sticking up for victims no matter who was in government”.

In a statement, Baroness Shami Chakrabarti paid tribute to her as a “brave and wonderful soul” and “much-loved”.

“She was an instinctive rights campaigner who never traded victims’ protections for due process. She will be much missed and fondly remembered,” she said.

Former Conservative prime minister, David Cameron, said he was “desperately sad” to hear of Baroness Newlove’s death and described her as “wonderful, warm, brave and plain speaking”.

“She suffered the tragedy of watching her beloved husband, Garry, being murdered by thugs – and then turned that experience into a second life of service,” he said in a statement on X.

“Service to her community, to the country and to Parliament but, most of all, service to victims of crime to make sure they got a proper hearing and a better deal.

“It was a privilege to meet her and an honour to help her into a position where she could dedicate herself to the service of others.

“My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Helen’s husband, Paul, and her daughters, Zoe, Danielle and Amy. Helen leaves a legacy that they – and we all – can be proud of.”

Baroness Newlove’s approach as victims’ commissioner was “profoundly shaped” by her and her family’s personal experiences of the criminal justice system, her office said.

Her goal was to improve victims’ experiences in court and make sure they were given a meaningful voice throughout the process.

In her annual survey of victims report published last month, Baroness Newlove warned that the most worrying finding was the lack of victims’ confidence in the fairness and effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

She said: “If victims lose faith in the system, they may stop coming forward. Justice cannot be delivered if victims are silent.”

She added there was a “great deal of work to do” to rebuild victims’ confidence in the system and called on the Government “to listen to what victims are telling us and to act.”

“I believe all victims deserve to be treated with decency and respect,” she said.