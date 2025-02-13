Man charged after three teenage girls allegedly sexually assaulted in Clapham
John Nyhan, 22, of Ingrave Street, Wandsworth, was charged in the early hours of Thursday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man has been charged after three teenage girls were allegedly sexually assaulted near Clapham Common.
John Nyhan, 22, of Ingrave Street, Wandsworth, was charged in the early hours of Thursday with three counts of sexual assault and one count of harassment, the Metropolitan Police said.
The charges relate to three separate alleged incidents of sexual assault: one on January 8 in Stormont Road, Clapham against a 14-year-old girl; another on January 23 close to Frankfort House, Clapham Common, against a 15-year-old girl; and February 4 in Sugden Road, Clapham, against a 14-year-old girl, the Met Police added.
Nyhan is also charged with harassment of a 13-year-old girl following an incident in Stormont Road, Clapham, on January 23, according to the force.
Nyhan is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.