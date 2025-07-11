Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More than 70 firefighters tackle blaze at London block of flats

A flat was ‘completely alight’ on the 11th floor of the 17-storey building on Hillingdon Street in Walworth

Jabed Ahmed
Friday 11 July 2025 10:42 EDT
Comments
A flat was 'completely alight' on the 11th floor of the 17-storey building on Hillingdon Street in Walworth
A flat was ‘completely alight’ on the 11th floor of the 17-storey building on Hillingdon Street in Walworth (London Fire Brigade)

More than 70 firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at a block of flats in south London on Friday afternoon.

A flat was "completely alight" on the 11th floor of the 17-storey building on Hillingdon Street in Walworth, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

A woman left the property before firefighters arrived, the brigade said.

(London Fire Brigade)

A spokesperson for the service said it received 45 calls around 2pm, and 10 fire engines from Dowgate, Dockhead, Soho, Whitechapel, and surrounding fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

Videos shared on social media show plumes of smoke coming out of the building as dozens of firefighters attempted to contain the blaze.

The fire was under control within an hour, the LFB said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Station Commander Tony Perks, who was at the scene, said: "This was a very visible fire, and the area became increasingly busy as a result.

"People are advised to continue to avoid the area at this time, while crews damp down remaining hot spots."

