Urgent appeal to find woman who vanished with newborn baby shortly after giving birth

Police are appealing for information after a woman is reported to have given birth to a baby in east London before going missing soon afterwards.

Shortly before 4.45pm on Wednesday, a report was made to the police that a woman had given birth that same day at about 8am at the Billet Road underpass, Walthamstow.

The mother and the newborn were reportedly later picked up by two people in a blue transit van. The Metropolitan Police said they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of the pair and have launched “fast-paced” enquiries to locate them.

A witness rushed to help the woman give birth after she heard “sounds of distress” from the underpass, the force said. She stayed with the woman until around 4pm, when the mother and the newborn were reportedly picked up by two people in a blue transit van.

Police said the woman is believed to be rough sleeping, white, in her mid-30s, with long blonde hair. She was described as wearing a black dress and heavy jumper and is believed to go by the name Anne Marie.

open image in gallery Police are carrying out enquiries ( PA )

PC Dan Cooper, from the North East area’s Local Missing Hub, said: “Our top priority is to establish that the woman and her baby are safe and well and have access to any medical treatment they may need. I would like to stress that the woman is not in any trouble, our only concern is the wellbeing of her and her newborn child.

“We are carrying out fast-paced enquiries, including trawling CCTV, speaking to people in the area and visiting nearby hospitals.

“I’d also like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard something to come forward. Were you walking or cycling through the underpass or at the nearby Kwik Fit garage? If so, please get in touch with us.

“If the woman does not feel comfortable speaking to us, she can go directly to a medical centre or a charity."

Anyone with information is asked to call the North East area’s Local Missing Hub on 07881 330 956 or 101 quoting CAD 5617/30JUL. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.