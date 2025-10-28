Man charged in connection with ‘racially aggravated’ rape of woman in Walsall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been charged in connection with a racially aggravated rape in Walsall.

John Ashby, a white British man of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of rape and sexual assault in relation to the attack of the woman who was not known to him, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 32-year-old has also been charged with intentional strangulation, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and robbery in relation to the same victim.

Ben Samples, head of the CPS West Midlands rape and serious sexual offences unit, said: “We have decided to prosecute John Ashby with rape, sexual assault, intentional strangulation, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and robbery.

“This follows an investigation by West Midlands Police which looked at the rape and assault of a woman in her 20s at a property in Walsall.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

He added: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Ashby is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the CPS added.

West Midlands Police earlier said it was called to the Park Hall area of Walsall just after 7.15pm on Saturday after a woman was reported to be distressed in the street.

The victim is believed to be a Sikh student, the Sikh Federation UK said on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, said: “We know the fear and concern this attack has caused in our communities.

“We continue to speak to people in the community to listen to and understand their concerns.

“Officers have visited faith establishments in Walsall and spoken with local leaders about women’s safety and what measures men can take to make women feel more comfortable.

“We need to continue to maintain those conversations and how we build on women’s safety in the community.”

Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer from West Midlands Police’s public protection unit said: “The woman who was the subject of the attack has been informed of the charging decision this evening.

“She is continuing to be supported by our specially-trained officers.”