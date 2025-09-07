Wallace & Gromit to receive special recognition award at NTAs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The stop-motion duo, Wallace & Gromit, will receive a special recognition award at this year’s National Television Awards (NTAs).

The honour marks over three decades of the claymation characters, inventor Wallace and his trusty beagle Gromit, who have appeared on screens across the world, entertaining generations of children and adults alike.

The award will be presented at this year’s NTAs ceremony at London’s O2 arena on September 10 and be received by Wallace and Gromit themselves from their home in West Wallaby Street in a brand new specially-created acceptance film.

Comedian Joel Dommett, who will be hosting this year’s NTAs, said: “Wallace & Gromit aren’t just characters – they’re part of our cultural DNA.

“Generations have grown up laughing at Wallace’s madcap ideas and cheering for Gromit’s quiet brilliance. They’re clever, quintessentially British, and endlessly loveable.

“I can’t think of a more perfect recipient for our 30th special recognition award – it’s going to be a very special moment on the night.”

Created by animator and director Nick Park, Wallace & Gromit made their debut in 1989’s A Grand Day Out which went on to win the Bafta award for Best Short Animated Film in 1990.

They returned in 1993 with The Wrong Trousers followed by A Close Shave in 1995 and the sketch series Cracking Contraptions in 2002.

A number of films have since been released including Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005), Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008), and most recently Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024) which saw the return of Feathers McGraw, the evil penguin who was first seen in The Wrong Trousers.

The 30th NTAs ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday September 10 from 8pm.