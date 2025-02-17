Nine culture projects across England, Wales and Scotland to receive £64m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nine culture projects across England, Wales and Scotland are set to receive more than £64 million, the Government has announced.

The funding will help drive growth by creating jobs and in some cases building new homes, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said.

Projects in York, Leeds, Liverpool, Coventry, Worcester, Dundee, Conwy and Newport will receive funding.

The National Railway Museum in York will receive £15 million which will go towards the construction of a new building, Central Hall, which will include an entrance to the museum, a gallery, retail, cafe, event space and visitor facilities, the MHCLG said.

The museum is part of a wider, mixed-use, regeneration scheme in York to transform underused railway land into a new city quarter which could create more than 3,000 homes, office, retail and hospitality space, contributing to more than 6,000 new jobs and £1.6 billion in economic value to the region, the MHCLG added.

Also, a total of £10 million will start the process of revamping Temple Works in Leeds, a derelict Grade I listed building, bringing it into public ownership, paving the way for it to house the British Library North in the future and unlock further regeneration of housing and commercial development on surrounding sites.

Other funding includes: £10 million for the International Slavery Museum and the Maritime Museum in Liverpool, to expand and maintain the museums; £5 million for the National Poetry Centre in Leeds that will renovate a redundant Grade II listed building to create a national headquarters for poetry; £5 million for City Centre Cultural Gateway in Coventry, that will support the repurposing of the former Ikea building in Coventry city centre to become a cultural and visitor attraction; and £2.3 million for three cultural projects in Worcester, which will deliver cultural and public spaces around the Scala arts venue.

These include: a Scala Co-Working Space created to provide an onsite office and studio space for artistic companies; two mezzanine floors of the Corn Exchange building will be brought back into use through the creation of Next Level Food which will provide a space for more events and exhibitions and modern catering facilities; and a welcoming social space for younger generations will be created through the Angel Place is Your Space hub.

Meanwhile, the Victoria and Albert Museum in Dundee is set to receive £2.6 million, which will expand and revamp the existing Scottish Design Galleries telling the story of Scottish design to create an improved destination and visitor experience.

Projects in Wales receiving funding include: £10 million for Venue Cymru in Conwy, which will upgrade the largest Welsh arts centre outside Cardiff and deliver a step-change in the use of the building, including the relocation of the existing library and Tourist Information Centre to create a modern cultural hub; and £5 million for Newport Transporter Bridge, Wales, that will fund repair and maintenance works to Newport Transporter Bridge, which plays a role in the tourism economy as a visitor attraction in South Wales.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “Every corner of the UK has something unique to offer, and our rich creative capital must not be underestimated.

“Our plan for change promises growth for every region and I’ve seen first-hand how these projects are igniting growth in their communities.

“Through investing in these critical cultural projects we can empower both local leaders and people to really tap into their potential and celebrate everything their home town has to offer. This means more tourism, more growth and more money in people’s pockets.”

Alex Norris, minister for local growth said: “The benefits of these fantastic projects go far beyond community and county borders, they are key to unlocking a regional and nationwide celebration of UK culture and creativity as well as driving growth and regeneration.”

The Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, said: “Everyone across the country should be able to access arts and culture in the place they call home.

“This support will empower our cultural organisations to continue playing an essential role in developing skills, talent and high-quality careers in every corner of the UK.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the £2.6 million funding for the V&A in Dundee “will help the museum celebrate the very best of Scottish design and make the experience for visitors even better”.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Venue Cymru and the Newport Transporter Bridge are iconic landmarks in their local communities, and I am delighted that this UK Government funding will be used to boost Wales’ already world-leading tourism and culture sectors.”

These projects will support economic growth through creating local jobs and attract tourism on a national scale, the MHCLG said.