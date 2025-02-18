Ban on greyhound racing to come in ‘as soon as practicably possible’ in Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ban on greyhound racing will come into force “as soon as practicably possible”, a Welsh government minister has said.

Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy First Minister, made the announcement in the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday.

Once in place, Wales will be the first part of the UK to implement a ban on the sport.

However, no date for implementation has been announced, with the minister saying there was work to do to avoid unintended consequences.

Greyhound racing has come under heavy criticism in recent years, with the RSPCA saying it leads to hundreds of dog deaths and thousands of injuries each year in the UK.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “I believe that now is the right time to move to ban greyhound racing in Wales.

“We are proud to be the first nation in the UK to do this.

“I want a ban to come into force as soon as practicably possible. There will be work to do in ensuring the dogs, their owners and those involved in the industry around the racetrack, can wind down from this activity while still protecting the welfare of dogs currently within the industry, the local community and the local economy.”

The push to ban greyhound racing has seen cross-party support and comes after a petition against the sport attracted 35,000 signatures.

Wales has one independent greyhound track at the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach.