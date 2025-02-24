Proposals to increase Crown Estate investment and borrowing powers clear Commons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Proposals to modernise the Crown Estate by strengthening its investment and borrowing powers have cleared the Commons.

Treasury minister James Murray said the Crown Estate Bill will ensure the creation of “long-term prosperity for the nation”, before MPs passed the legislation at third reading.

Calls were made in the Commons for Wales to be given devolved control over the Crown Estate, with Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts claiming the Government believes Wales is “too small and too poor”.

Mr Murray said there is greater benefit to Wales in retaining the Crown Estate’s current form, and devolving it would “further fragment the UK energy market”.

The Crown Estate is an independent company that belongs to the monarch for the duration of their reign.

The value of its land and assets is an estimated £15.5 billion, £853 million of which is in Wales.

The revenue from its property portfolio flows directly to the Treasury, but 25% of the annual profits go to pay for the monarch’s official duties. The estate also owns the UK seabed up to 12 nautical miles out to sea, and has jurisdiction over new offshore wind farms.

At third reading, Mr Murray said: “This Bill has been focusing on modernising the Crown Estate by removing limitations that if changed would hamper its ability to compete and invest as a commercial business.

“The central aim of this Bill has been to ensure that the Crown Estate has a sustainable future for decades to come.

“Through these targeted and measured changes to its founding legislation, particularly in respect of its investment and borrowing powers, the Government is building on the Crown Estate’s strong track record of success, in creating long term prosperity for the nation.”

Earlier in the session, Plaid Cymru MP Llinos Medi argued “the people of Wales should own and benefit from their own natural resources” as she tabled an amendment to the Bill.

The Ynys Mon MP argued that “millions of pounds generated on the Welsh Crown Estate is being taken out of Wales each year”, adding: “Why do the Scottish people get the benefits from their own water, wind and sea resources but the people of Wales can’t?”

Shadow Treasury minister James Wild questioned if Ms Medi had the support of businesses, and argued devolving the estate would be “too complex” for “licensing reasons”.

Mr Murray said: “The Government believes there is greater benefit for the people of Wales and the wider United Kingdom in retaining the Crown Estate’s current form.

“The new clause would most likely require the creation of a new entity to take on the management of the Crown Estate in Wales, which, by definition, would not benefit from the Crown Estate’s current substantial capability, capital and systems abilities.

“It would further fragment the UK energy market by adding an additional entity, and as a consequence, it would risk damaging international investor confidence in UK renewables.”

He added: “We’re not historically analysing what may have happened in Scotland. We’re looking at the proposal put forward to us in terms of the new clauses I’m currently addressing.”

Ms Saville Roberts (Dwyfor Meirionnydd) intervened later to say: “The minister has just told the House that Wales is too small and too poor to benefit from the devolution of the Crown Estate. That is an extraordinary argument, and I’m sure the Welsh Government will share my amazement.”

Mr Murray replied: “If we were to have a devolved entity it would be starting from scratch midway through a multimillion-pound commercial tendering process, just at a time when the Crown Estate is undertaking critical investment in the UK’s path toward net zero, something I am sure she would be keen to support.”

Ms Medi’s amendment was defeated, with 59 voting in favour, 316 against, majority 257.

Elsewhere in the report stage of the Bill, Mr Wild called for a borrowing cap to be included in the Bill to strengthen parliamentary oversite and urged the Government to publish any partnership agreement between the Crown Estate and GB Energy.

He said: “Without being able to see details of the agreement, we obviously do not know what has been agreed. Currently there is a lack of clarity over how this new partnership will work, we are still concerned this new partnership has been created for political rather than economic reasons.”