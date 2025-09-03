London’s victims’ commissioner named as new England and Wales advocate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new victims’ commissioner for England and Wales has pledged to push for “much-needed progress” on speedy justice and access to support.

Claire Waxman, London’s current and first independent victims’ commissioner, will take up her new national role in January.

She will replace Baroness Helen Newlove, who has twice served in the post having become a community campaigner and activist in the wake of the killing of her husband Garry outside his home after confronting vandals in 2007.

Ms Waxman described it as a “true honour” to take on the wider England and Wales role.

She said: “Over the years, I have worked tirelessly to champion the voices of victims, survivors and bereaved families, ensuring they are heard, better protected and supported, and that their experiences help to shape meaningful change across the justice system.

“At this critical time, as we seek to deliver swifter justice and more accessible support, I look forward to continuing my work on a national scale to advocate for all victims and drive forward the much-needed progress that victims deserve.”

Baroness Newlove described her successor as “an unwavering voice for victims in London” and said her experience will “make her a powerful advocate for change on the national stage”.

The Government said the victims’ commissioner role is “vital to delivering justice for victims”.

It said the Victims and Courts Bill will strengthen the position to allow the commissioner to act in individual cases which raise systemic issues in a bid to make sure lessons are learned to the benefit of all victims and witnesses, including those affected by antisocial behaviour.

The new appointment comes as ministers are set to respond this autumn to recommendations made by Sir Brian Leveson to overhaul the courts system to “reduce the risk of total system collapse”.

The Sentencing Bill has also been introduced to Parliament to tackle jail overcrowding, which could see fewer criminals in custody and tougher sentences in the community as part of the reforms.

The justice system is currently facing a huge backlog in crown court cases, rising to a new record high earlier this year, passing 75,000 cases for the first time.

Baroness Newlove, when the figures were published in June, urged the Ministry of Justice to act quickly to make sure victims are not left behind.

She said: “Victims and the services that support them bear the burden: underfunded, overstretched and expected to do more with less – all while facing rising demand and threats to future funding.

“Victims should not have to shoulder the burden of a growing backlog alone.”

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said: “The victims’ commissioner is an invaluable role that promotes victims’ interests in the justice system.

“Claire’s accomplishments as London’s Independent Victims’ Commissioner more than qualify her for this role. I have every faith she will be a dedicated and steadfast voice for victims and witnesses.”