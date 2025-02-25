Woman dies following incident on ferry between Wales and Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has died following an incident on a ferry which docked at Co Wexford on Tuesday.

One man has been arrested following the death of the woman on board the passenger ferry.

The incident occurred on the 2pm sailing from Fishguard in Wales to Rosslare Europort.

A Gardai spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 5pm and went on board the ship.

The spokesperson said: “A woman was later pronounced deceased and her body remains at the scene.

“A man was arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the eastern region.

“The scene has been preserved for technical and forensic examination.”

The spokesperson added: “The office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

“A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and a family liaison officer (FLO) has been assigned to provide support and information to the deceased’s family.”

Gardai said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Stena Line confirmed that the incident occurred on the 2pm sailing from Fishguard to Rosslare.

The spokesperson added: “This is a police matter, so please direct all further questions to the Gardai.”

A sailing from Rosslare to Fishguard was cancelled following the incident.